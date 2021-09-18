Hugo’s the hero in milestone game

By GARETH WITHERS

Tonbridge J............ 30 Sale FC..................... 21TONBRIDGE Juddians winger Hugo Watson stole the headlines with a four-try performance to mark his 150th appearance for the club and help secure their maiden win at this level.TJs had the best of the early pressure and centre Tom Nicoll, who also turned in an outstanding display on his 100th outing, made an early break. Minutes later Watson appeared off his wing to pick and go through a gap and cross from close range.Fly-half Tom White converted and exchanged penalties with James Robins, before the visitors...