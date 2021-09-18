Last-gasp Cinderford showing finally breaks Chinnor resistance

By JACK JOHNSON

Chinnor ....................28 Cinderford ..............33CLIVE Stuart-Smith’s late try decided a rip-roaring battle at Kingsey Road as Cinderford edged Chinnor in a pulsating match.This contest had everything, with the home side’s free-running rugby causing problems, while the visitors were as clinical as ever in the set-piece.It could have gone either way, but it was Cinderford who took five points back home to Gloucestershire, recording their third straight victory.Chinnor took the lead through James Bourton’s penalty, but Cinderford hit ba...