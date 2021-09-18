Battling Tykes stage late rally to snatch points against Bishop’s

By BEN CROPPER
Leeds Tykes ....33ptsTries: Dixon 51, Lloyd 57, 78 Conversions: Venables 51, 57, 78 Penalties: Venables 26, 31, 56, 75Bishop’s St .......25ptsTries: Wrafter 17, Powell 40, Penalty try 63 Conversions: Cole 17, 63Penalties: Cole 35, 70CAPTAIN Jake Brady praised his Leeds Tykes side’s character and declared that their belief in their game plan had helped to secure a maiden National One victory against a dogged Bishop’s Stortford side.The home outfit enjoyed much of the early pressure as Bishop’s Stortford struggled to deal with their intens...
