Saints teachings help Dan Lancaster make cut for England U20s

ENGLAND U20s call-up Dan Lancaster aims to show what he is made of after learning valuable lessons from world-class No.10s like Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton.
Leeds Tykes playmaker Lancaster, son of former Red Rose head coach Stuart, is one of only two players from outside the Premiership to be summoned for England’s U20s Six Nations campaign but has been tuning-up by taking advice from some of the best.
Lancaster, 19, told The Rugby Paper: “It’s been tough after Leeds’ season ended last March and at the start of lockdown I was training by myself. But then I was fortunate to go to Northampton...
