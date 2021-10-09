Hawks pack power past a battling Esher

By NICK PITSON

Henley...................... 31 Esher......................... 21HENLEY Hawks eased to a bonus-point victory over Esher at Dry Leas.The foundation of the win was laid down by the Henley forwards and, while not firing on all cylinders, the Hawks did enough to win it before a couple of late Esher tries.Esher squandered a couple of early chances before Henley full-back James Love opened the scoring with a penalty.Following a number of kicking exchanges, the Hawks forwards gradually began to get on top and, after a drive from Tom Emery and a chip through, the referee aw...