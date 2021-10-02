Worthing rout Rochford to stay at summit

By SHAUN WREN

Worthing.................. 17 Rochford.....................0TRIES from forwards Jon Whittall and Nathan Jibulu kept Worthing’s unbeaten home run going and kept them top of the table.However, what will have impressed head coach Jordan Turner-Hall most was the manner of the win as these are the matches that win titles. They battled awful conditions to put in a dominant display, spending most of the 80 minutes camped inside Rochford’s half.The opening 20 minutes was a story of missed chances for the home side as lock Will Scholes had the biggest opportunit...