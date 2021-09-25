Lions edge to Esher triumph

By NIGEL SCOTT

Leicester Lions.....27 Esher......................... 21LEICESTER Lions showed the value of having started the season with three testing fixtures by toughing out a result against an Esher side coming off the back of three easy wins.A cagey first half saw both sides apply pressure on their opponent’s line, but the Lions defence was stronger.Good line-out work from Will Ward kept earning good position for Lions and a try from Constant added to a penalty from Young was poor reward for a strong team performance.Esher stayed in touch with a Morley penalty, but los...