OA cling on as hosts hit back

By CHRIS CAMPBELL

Hinckley..................26 Old Albanian...........32THIS was a classic game of two halves at Leicester Road with Old Albanian hanging on for a six-point win after being 27-7 up at the break.Full-back Alex Ricci scored a superb individual try after a successful penalty to give OA’s a 10-point lead and, despite a well-taken try from home fly-half Rory Vowles, OA’s appeared to have the game in the bag, scoring three more tries before the break.The second half, however, felt like the first time this season where Hinckley really took control of a game,...