Seven-try Lions are finally up and running

By NICK CROWE

Westcliff.......... 17 Leicester L....... 50LEICESTER Lions bounced back from defeats by Clifton and Redruth to overpower hosts Westcliff and break their duck.Westcliff, fielding a makeshift team as a result of injuries, got off to a dream start, scoring after less than two minutes with a move from their own 22 leading to an excellent try for Joe Sexton, with Greg Bannister converting.Leicester hit back immediately with a score from hooker Oli Taylor and, a few minutes later, they took the lead with a further try from skipper Ollie Tapscott, converted by Ben Young.Af...