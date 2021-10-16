Students are able to rise and Shine

By RYAN STEVENS

Loughborough.......42 Chester.....................28THE Students from Loughborough secured a thoroughly-deserved victory over Chester.Straight from the off, the sides were keen on playing an expansive game.Walsh laid on some well-placed kicks, keeping the field of play in Chester’s half, while Loughborough’s pack laid continuous pressure on their opponents’ tryline, leading to Scharink opening the scoring after four minutes, with Heard converting.Although Chester’s forwards were strong, Loughborough’s backs were able to overcome t...