Stourbridge play the waiting game

By DES HICKIE

Chester ....................27 Stourbridge ...........36STOURBRIDGE came from behind to secure victory with a strong second-half display.The visitors took early control, with Chester conceding six penalties and a man in the bin in the first 16 minutes.This paved the way for and two driven line-outs to produce converted tries for Jack Lea and Stef Thorp, punctuated by a Chester penalty.Chester then hit back, with Scott Robson scoring from a driven lineout, followed by Harrison Vare scoring as he came infield off his wing. After 31 minutes Chester held an unlikely 17-1...