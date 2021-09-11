Eight-try Ionians topple Tynedale

By MALCOLM KNOWLES

Hull Ionians ........... 50 Tynedale ................ 14HULL Ionians gained a comprehensive home victory over Tynedale, outscoring the visitors by eight tries to two at Brantingham Park.Ionians had the result done and dusted within the opening quarter. Winger Wilson grabbed the opening try in the first minute and three others, from Sanderson, Stephenson and Minikin, followed at regular intervals for the bonus point to be secured by the 16th minute.The frenetic pace eased and Tynedale overcame their shell shock. When Ionians over-elaborated trying to run from wit...