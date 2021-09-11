Skipper Gregory leads from front in Fylde

By ELLIOT BURROW

Fylde.........................29 Loughborough....... 17BEN GREGORY scored a hat-trick of tries as he inspired his Fylde team to victory over Loughborough Students.The match was only three minutes old when Loughborough had James Tunney stretchered off, and once the game restarted it was Fylde who scored first when captain Gregory crossed to give his side an early 5-0 lead.Fylde’s in-form skipper was leading from the front – and he crossed again on 18 minutes off the back of a strong maul from his team to make it 10-0.Loughborough hit back when Samuel...