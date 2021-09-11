Last-gasp Lea seals dramatic Stour win

By NICK PULLEN

Stourbridge...... 19pts Hull RUFC........... 17ptsAll square: Stourbridge’s Jack Lea goes over for their first tryService: Sam Crane sets up another Hull attackPICTURES: Andy CookSUPER Stourbridge snatched a last-gasp victory when rollerball hooker Jack Lea broke Hull hearts by bursting over the line for a dramatic try with the final move of the match.Hull must have thought they had wrapped up the win when tight-head prop Mike Jobling had been propelled over the Stourbridge try-line moments earlier to go 17-12 in front.But Stour refused to buckle and spent th...