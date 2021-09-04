Dawkins leads way for sweet Chocs win

By ANDREW SMITH

Huddersfield .. 19Bournville ...... 24BOURNVILLE made an impressive start to life in the National Leagues with a deserved victory.Two tries from Ollie Dawkins either side of the break turned the tide, with the Chocos producing a sterling second-half, performance limiting the hosts to just three points.But it was the home side who asserted their authority in the opening phases and led after 11 minutes, with Will Milner turning pressure into point with two quick-fire penalties.Arthur Wilkinson then found himself in space after an excellent backline move. Milnerȁ...