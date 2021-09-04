Munnelly proves one El of a winner

By ADAM ELLIS

Chester ................... 14 Hull Ionians .......... 29ELLIOT MUNNELLY scored one and provided an assist as Hull Ionians got their season off to a bonus-point winning start with a comfortable victory at Chester.The scoreline was a little harsh on the hosts, who had made a spirited start to the game as they were roared on by a buoyant home crowd.But a penalty try awarded to Hull after 13 minutes put the momentum in the visitors’ favour with centre Munnelly extending their lead just before the halfhour with Ben Smith converting.Following some sustained pressur...