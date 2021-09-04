Blaydon taught a lesson by students

By CHRIS NUNN

Blaydon .................. 23 Loughborough S .. 27BLAYDON’S first game back in the National League ended in a narrow defeat after being taught a lesson by Loughborough Students.The game started evenly, with Ryan Foreman kicking two penalties for Blaydon and Charlie Titcombe replying with one for the visitors.As the first half progressed, Loughborough began to gain the upper hand and scored the first try after 23 minutes through scrum-half Iwan Burquin.Loughborough were the better team for the rest of the half, but it was a turnover on their own line that led t...