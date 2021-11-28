Pack power drives Cambridge’s advance

By WARREN MUGGLETON

CAMBRIDGE are seeing the fruits of their recruitment labours in their National 1 form, says director of rugby Richie Williams.

The Blood and Sand headed into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games to sit three points off the top four after losing their first three.

And Williams, into his third season at the helm, puts this down to solving a key problem.

He told TRP: “What we’ve managed to do with our recruitment is identify our shortcomings with our set piece and scrum.

“Now, we’ve assembled a stronger front five which has enabled us to play the type of rug...