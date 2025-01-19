Mark McCall – Saracens’ most meaningful game of the season so far

By Paul Rees

Mark McCall is expecting a highly motivated Castres when they take on Saracens at the StoneX Stadium this afternoon with a home draw in the last 16 on the line.

Group matches in the final round used to kick off at the same time, but Saracens and Castres both know what they have to do with the other two games staged yesterday.

The Bulls had no chance of going through and Stade Francais’s prospects were slim.

“It is probably Castres’s biggest match in their Champions Cup history,” said McCall, Saracens director of rugby who spent two years at Castres as backs coach from 2007.

...