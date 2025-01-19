Chandler Cunningham-South and Harlequins cook up a tasty performance

By Bryn Palmer

Harlequins ...........24pts

Tries: Cunningham-South 14, Chisholm 20, Murley 67

Conversions: Smith 15, 21, 68

Penalty: Smith 25

Glasgow .................. 7pts

Try: Jordan 29 Conversion: Jordan 30

Harlequins secured their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages as they dented Glasgow’s hopes of a higher seeding for their home tie in the last 16.

Despite missing out on a try bonus point, Danny Wilson’s side will finish in the top four of Pool 4 after Racing 92’s victory over Stormers, with the final placings to be decided after Sale face Toulon today.

Harlequins flanker an...