Chandler Cunningham-South and Harlequins cook up a tasty performance

By Bryn Palmer
Harlequins ...........24pts
Tries: Cunningham-South 14, Chisholm 20, Murley 67
Conversions: Smith 15, 21, 68
Penalty: Smith 25
Glasgow .................. 7pts
Try: Jordan 29 Conversion: Jordan 30
Harlequins secured their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages as they dented Glasgow’s hopes of a higher seeding for their home tie in the last 16.
Despite missing out on a try bonus point, Danny Wilson’s side will finish in the top four of Pool 4 after Racing 92’s victory over Stormers, with the final placings to be decided after Sale face Toulon today.
Harlequins flanker an...
