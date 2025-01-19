Pat Lam puts focus on push for Premiership play-offs

Pat Lam tried to look on the bright side of his Bears’ failure to progress to the knockout stages on a day of real European drama and despair.

Defeat by Clermont leaves Bristol now fully focused on trying to clinch a top four Premiership spot and involvement in the play-offs.

Lam’s Bears are currently second in the table, and the director of rugby claimed: “Naturally, we wanted to go as far as possible in the Champions Cup but the boys will now pick themselves up and get back to Premiership matters.

“Due to extent of the injuries we’ve had we had to use a large group in Europe and the guys w...