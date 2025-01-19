Battling Bristol Bears suffer injury-time heartache against Clermont

By Gary Fitzgerald

Clermont ........................... 33pts

Tries: Newsome 17, Raka 40, 54; Penalty 76, Ceyte 80+6

Bristol ................................ 26pts

Conversions: Belleau 40, 55, 80+6 Tries: Penalty 43, Dun 61, Heward 68, Marmion 79 Conversions: Byrne 68, 80

Pat Lam and his Bears were left wondering what might have been following an agonising European exit in France.

The Bristol boss saw his men lose an epic contest with replacement flanker Thomas Ceyte crashing over for the dramatic winning try six minutes into added on time.

It was heart-breaking for the Premiership outfit...