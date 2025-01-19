Izuchukwu treble as Chiefs sent crashing

By MARK STEVENS

Ulster ................................. 52pts

Tries: Izuchukwu 21, 66, 78; McCann 27, 73; Timoney 38, Herring 49, Carson 69

Conversions: Doak 22, 50; Cooney 67, 70, 74, 78

Exeter ................................ 24pts

Tries: Brown-Bampoe 3, Vintcent 14, Tuima 30, Wimbush 80

Conversions: Haydon-Wood 4, Skinner 80

Diving over: Ben Carson scores the sixth try for Ulster

PICTURES: Getty Images

THE Exeter Chiefs’ season hit an ominous nadir in Belfast, the city synonymous with the ill-fated Titanic.

In a cruel twist of irony, their seasonal fortunes hav...