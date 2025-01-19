Izuchukwu treble as Chiefs sent crashing

By MARK STEVENS
Ulster ................................. 52pts
Tries: Izuchukwu 21, 66, 78; McCann 27, 73; Timoney 38, Herring 49, Carson 69
Conversions: Doak 22, 50; Cooney 67, 70, 74, 78
Exeter ................................ 24pts
Tries: Brown-Bampoe 3, Vintcent 14, Tuima 30, Wimbush 80
Conversions: Haydon-Wood 4, Skinner 80
Diving over: Ben Carson scores the sixth try for Ulster
PICTURES: Getty Images
THE Exeter Chiefs’ season hit an ominous nadir in Belfast, the city synonymous with the ill-fated Titanic.
In a cruel twist of irony, their seasonal fortunes hav...
