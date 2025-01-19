Rob Baxter: We can’t become victims

Exeter DoR Rob Baxter has told his side ‘not to be victims’ after they were sent crashing out of the Champions Cup.

With just one victory in 14 Premiership and Champions Cup fixtures this season, these are tough times for Baxter and his squad.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but we do have to just keep working and improving from these experiences, that’s all we can do.” he said. “I’ve just said to the players don’t become victims. Don’t get used to being behind the posts and feeling like a broken person.

“Instead, get behind the posts and grow. Feel yourself become stronger and decide ...