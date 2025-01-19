Plucky Benetton down La Rochelle to secure Champions Cup qualification

By Sam Jackson
Benetton............. 32pts
Tries: Cannone 15, Bernasconi 67
Conversions: Albornoz 15, Smith 68
Penalties: Albornoz 23, 42; Smith 40, 50, 60, 63
La Rochelle......... 25pts
Tries: Nowell 25, Kerr-Barlow 45, 55
Conversions: Hastoy 46, 56
Penalties: Hastoy 8, 13
Benetton secured a historic win over 2022/23 champions La Rochelle and booked themselves a place in the round of 16.
Winning a turnover in the final minute to seal the win, Benetton took down two-time winners La Rochelle in incredible fashion to secure knockout qualification.
The Italians held a slender 13-11 lead at t...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login