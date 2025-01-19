Alex Mitchell should be fit for England – Phil Dowson

Saints boss Phil Dowson hopes England scrum-half Alex Mitchell should be fit for the Six Nations campaign ahead.

Mitchell needed treatment for a first-half knee injury but played on until substituted in the 72nd minute. The injury cut his pace and he was caught out for Munster’s first try.

Dowson said Mitchell had suffered a dead-leg type injury and added: “He got a knee on knee. It can be quite debilitating in the short term to run. But – touch wood – it is nothing structural (damage) there.” Mitchell is due to join up with the England squad next week after helping

his team into the last 16...