Beno Obano red ends Bath hope of an upset win against Leinster

By Brendan Gallagher

Leinster ............................. 47pts
Tries: Henshaw 9, 15; Conan 37, Snyman 51, 76; Ringrose 60, Gibson-Park 67
Conversions: Prendergast 16, 38, 52, 61; Byrne 68, 76

Bath ..................................... 21pts
Tries: Barbeary 1, de Glanville 6, 39
Conversions: Russell 2, 7, 40
Bath gave it a determined rattle at the Aviva for an hour but eventually succumbed to Leinster’s sheer abundance of quality players and strength off the bench.
An unlucky red card for Beno Obano on the hour for a second yellow card, when Bath were 26-21 down, pretty much signalled t...

