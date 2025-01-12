Wilson: We have a good record and won’t be overawed

■ By PAUL REES

DANNY Wilson says Harlequins will not be overawed when they face Toulon at Stade Mayol today having won in France twice last season.

Toulon, home of former Quins and England prop Kyle Sinckler, are unbeaten at home this season, although they lost both of their Champions Cup matches in front of their own fans a year ago with Exeter and Munster returning home victorious.

“It is an amazing place to challenge yourself against one of the best sides out there,” said Wilson, right, the Quins head coach. “They are a European heavyweight and have pr...