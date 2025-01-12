Bath v Clermont: Joe Cokanasiga- “It is all down to chatting to the boss”

By Jon Newcombe

Preview: Bath v Clermont Auvergne

Today. Kick-off 5.30pm, Recreation Ground

Joe Cokanasiga has credited a frank conversation with head of rugby Johann van Graan for his purple patch of form for Bath.

The big England international, who won the last of his 15 caps back in 2023, cut a largely anonymous figure in the first few rounds of the Premiership, but in recent weeks he has been back to his big, powerful best.

Cokanasiga scored back-to-back doubles in the festive fixtures against Saracens and Northampton and carried for a Round 10 best 135 metres in the 3534 defeat at S...