This match will be tough – it’s do-or-die for us, says Lam

■ By PAUL REES

PAT Lam has billed Bristol’s clash with Treviso at Ashton Gate today as do or die. Defeat would leave the Bears all but out of contention for the last 16 after defeats to Leinster and La Rochelle last month.

They also need to get back to winning ways in front of the Ashton Gate faithful. Their last home victory in the Premiership was against Northampton at the end of October, their only one in the league and Champions Cup with four defeats.

“It is a big game for us, do or die,” said Lam, Bristol’s director of rugby. “Lose and ...