Castres in good shape but Bulls fade away

■ By TOM WALKER

Castres ............ 49

Bulls .................. 10

A SECOND-STRING Bulls were all but eliminated from the Champions Cup as Jake White’s side suffered their third successive loss courtesy of a Castres demolition.

The Pretoria outfit’s team selection demonstrated their priorities lie in their URC campaign where they currently sit in fourth, while their conquerors Castres will have healthy last 16 aspirations going into next weekend’s final round.

The Bulls knew that picking up five points were imperative to their slim play-off hopes and ...