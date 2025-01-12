Stade Rochelais v Leinster: Leinster aiming to cash in on Will Skelton’s absence

By Ben Jaycock

Preview: La Rochelle v Leinster

Today. Kick-off 3.15pm, Stade Marcel Deflandre

Leinster and La Rochelle, the 2022 and 2023 finalists, continue their epic rivalry today with both sides unbeaten in this year’s competition.

They met twice last season as Leinster secured the double over their French rivals winning 16-9 in the pool away from home before a 40-13 quarter-final victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster, who lost last year’s final to Toulouse, are chasing an elusive sixth star having been beaten in the last three finals but hope the signing of All Black star Jordie Bar...