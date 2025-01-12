Sharks 8-20 Toulouse: Toulouse on easy street as the sun beats down

By Ben Jaycock

Sharks- 8

Toulouse- 20

Try: Julius 67

Penalty: Hendrikse 14

Tries: Meafou 10, Kinghorn 43

Conversions: Ramos 11, 44

Penalties: Ramos 36, 43

This match proved more of a damp squib rather than a tournament classic as reigning champions Toulouse showcased their class by navigating difficult conditions to get past a toothless Sharks.

Dupont difficulties

Having been billed as an iconic battle for the ages with France superstar Antoine Dupont playing only his second match in the southern hemisphere, humidity levels of over 80 per cent.

Combined with soaring 30 degree sunshine rui...