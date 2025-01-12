Champions Cup, Club Rugby, European Rugby

Leicester Tigers 38-10 Ulster: Josh Bassett shines to make sure for Leicester

By Gary Fitzgerald

Leicester- 38
Tries: Bassett 17, 40, 60; Hassell-Collins 48, 51; Perese 62
Conversions: Pollard 18, 52; Steward 62; Shillcock 64

Ulster- 10
Try: Timoney 9 Conversion: Doak 9 Penalty: Doak 8

On the slide: Ollie Hassell-Collins scoring for Leicester last night
PICTURE: Getty Images

Josh Bassett warmed the hands and hearts of the Welford Road faithful with a fine hat-trick as Tigers cruised into the Champions Cup knockout stages.
The wing recovered from early handling and slipping hiccups to shine on a freezing cold night with Leicester thrashing their Irish rivals with ...

