Leicester Tigers 38-10 Ulster: Josh Bassett shines to make sure for Leicester

By Gary Fitzgerald

Leicester- 38

Tries: Bassett 17, 40, 60; Hassell-Collins 48, 51; Perese 62

Conversions: Pollard 18, 52; Steward 62; Shillcock 64

Ulster- 10

Try: Timoney 9 Conversion: Doak 9 Penalty: Doak 8

On the slide: Ollie Hassell-Collins scoring for Leicester last night

PICTURE: Getty Images

Josh Bassett warmed the hands and hearts of the Welford Road faithful with a fine hat-trick as Tigers cruised into the Champions Cup knockout stages.

The wing recovered from early handling and slipping hiccups to shine on a freezing cold night with Leicester thrashing their Irish rivals with ...