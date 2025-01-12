Munster 17-12 Saracens: Saracens miss out but still in contention

By Brendan Gallagher
Munster- 17
Tries: Bleuler 59, Hodnett 64
Conversions: Crowley 60, 65
Penalty: Crowley 25
Saracens- 12
Penalties: Lozowski 2, 10, 69; Daly 45
Delight: John Hodnett celebrates scoring Munster’s second try
PICTURES: Alamy
Saracens – high in effort, determination and ticker but low in poise, finesse and attacking nous – missed a golden opportunity to claim a rare win at Thomond and take control of their pool going into Round 4.
They did depart Limerick with a losing bonus but against a team that made 23 handling errors and only really hit their straps in one brief pu...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login