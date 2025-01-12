Phil Dowson: Henry Pollock is ready for England

Northampton Saints boss Phil Dowson insists Henry Pollock is ready for an England call-up if it comes on Tuesday when their Six Nations squad is announced.

Step up to senior international rugby

Pollock has had plenty of experience in international age grade rugby but Dowson reckons he is ready for the big time.

Dowson said: “I don’t think it is too soon but there is a lot of competition in that area. He keeps putting his hand up. He is outstanding. The energy he provides and for someone who is not the heaviest out there, he packs a punch. His metres post contact are a joke."

