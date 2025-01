Stade Francais 45-35 Northampton Saints: Henry Pollock power show can’t rescue Saints

By Adam Hathaway at Stade Jean Bouin

Stade Francais- 45

Tries: Dakuwaqa 22, Van der Mescht 29, Tanga 40+2, 57, Penalty 46, Ezeala 51, Gabrillagues 70

Conversions: Henry 30, 40+3, 58, 70

Northampton Saints- 35

Tries: Lockett 11, Pollock 15, 17; Walker 44, Langdon 77

Conversions: Hutchinson 11, 16, 17, 45, 78

Touchdown: Peniasi Dakuwaqa scores for Stade Francais and, inset, Henry Pollock makes a tackle

PICTURES: Getty Images

Pollock masterclass

Henry Pollock lined up what could be a very happy birthday with a two-try burst in a power-packed display but Northampton had nothing to celebra...