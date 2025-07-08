Charlie Hodgson: From Premiership Points King to Leadership Coach

As one of the UK’s most sought-after rugby speakers, Charlie Hodgson’s impact on British rugby is undisputed.

As England‘s all-time leading Premiership points scorer, Hodgson enjoyed a decorated career spanning over a decade at Sale Sharks and Saracens, earning 38 caps for England and playing a crucial role in multiple Premiership and European victories.

Renowned for his strategic vision as a fly-half and his unflappable presence under pressure, he was often the engine behind his team’s success. Now retired from professional rugby, Hodgson has transitioned into a respected leadership and performance coach, drawing from his on-field experiences to guide individuals and teams in sport and business alike.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, he reflects on the demands of elite-level rugby, his evolution into coaching, and the powerful parallels between high-performance sport and the boardroom.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Q: As a fly-half, you were often described as the on-field general. Can you walk us through the expectations and leadership responsibilities that come with that pivotal role?

Charlie Hodgson: “I suppose the fly-half position is one of those positions within the team that is very much centred around leadership. Weirdly, you’re not—well, say weirdly, it’s not weird at all—you’re not captain, but you still have a huge role and responsibility to play with the team.

“Because it’s not my role to be centre stage. Whilst I’m the general on the field, my role is to facilitate others. My role is to get the most out of others. My role is to see opportunity, create space for other people to do what they do best.

“For me, that’s a huge link in what leaders do within business. You’re not there to take all the plaudits, you’re there to make others look good. And I took a huge amount of joy in doing that. And that’s what inspired me through my career.”

Q: Your post-rugby journey has taken you into personal coaching. What motivated that transition, and how did your time in professional rugby shape that path?

Charlie Hodgson: “Two things: retirement—you can’t retire on a rugby player’s wage. Well, you certainly couldn’t when I was playing anyway. I think you can a little bit better now. But yeah, retirement—it comes with the territory, so you’re always thinking about what’s next.

“I always wanted to watch other people develop and help other people develop, but I also knew that I didn’t want to become a full-time rugby coach. I knew that there were so many learnings from sport that I believed would transfer into normal life and business.

“Of course, they’re different worlds, but the messages around purpose, around values, behaviours, resilience, rejection, competition—all these things are applicable in both arenas. So, for me, at the heart of it was a desire to help others improve and develop, just regardless of industry.”

Q: Rugby and business might seem worlds apart, but you’ve drawn strong parallels between them. What key lessons from the rugby pitch do you believe translate most powerfully to leadership in the corporate world?

Charlie Hodgson: “How do you keep 45 professional rugby players motivated throughout a season? They all feel like they should be starting each week, yet there’s a significant chance that a high number won’t even play at all.

“I think some get all the glory, yet some just train and never get the highs and lows that the match experience brings at the weekend. So, the question really is, what do you do to think about individual and team morale if not everybody is playing?

“You could guess what the answer is, but by adopting a unique approach, Brendan Venter—who was the head coach of Sarries back in 2010 when this all happened—he managed to do just that. He completely shifted the mindset and approach of everybody at the club.

“He changed them from being constant middle-of-the-table finishers to being one of the best teams in Europe in a very, very short space of time. Because I suppose I believe leadership in sport is not about tactics and talent. It is about creating belief, it is about building trust, making the right decisions under pressure. And in business, of course, the best leaders can do the same.”

Q: When you deliver keynote speeches, what are the core messages you hope resonate most with audiences—and how do you measure their impact beyond the room?

Charlie Hodgson: “I think my biggest hope is that listeners act based on what they have heard—whether that means a shift in mindset, a change in behaviour, even a new perspective.

“I think I would like my message to resonate in a way that leads to, I guess, real-world impact. If I get the question afterwards that says, “That was great, but so what?”, then I do not really think I’ve done my job.

“So, for me, it’s about making sure that people walk away with some tangible, practical things to move forward.”

This exclusive interview with Charlie Hodgson was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.