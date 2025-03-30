Pollock shines but Sale take honours

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

Sale Sharks ..................... 27pts

Tries: O’Flaherty 10, Roebuck 17, 23; Rodd 48 Conversions: Ford 17, 49

Penalty: Ford 66

Northampton Saints ..... 24pts

Tries: Iyogun 19, Freeman 30, Pollock 41, Dingwall 76 Conversions: Mitchell 30, 76

Stunner: Henry Pollock breaks clear to score Northampton’s third try

PICTURES: Getty Images

Sweet victory: Tom Roebuck with Joe Carpenter

HENRY Pollock is a bolter for the Lions squad, Sale’s play-off bid is alive and well and Northampton’s title defence is all but over.

A thrilling cl...