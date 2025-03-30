Pollock shines but Sale take honours

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL
Sale Sharks ..................... 27pts
Tries: O’Flaherty 10, Roebuck 17, 23; Rodd 48 Conversions: Ford 17, 49
Penalty: Ford 66
Northampton Saints ..... 24pts
Tries: Iyogun 19, Freeman 30, Pollock 41, Dingwall 76 Conversions: Mitchell 30, 76
Stunner: Henry Pollock breaks clear to score Northampton’s third try
PICTURES: Getty Images
Sweet victory: Tom Roebuck with Joe Carpenter
HENRY Pollock is a bolter for the Lions squad, Sale’s play-off bid is alive and well and Northampton’s title defence is all but over.
A thrilling cl...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login