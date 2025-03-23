Bath vs Gloucester: Seb Atkinson keen to get it right against Bath

By Jon Newcombe

PREVIEW...

Bath v Gloucester

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Recreation Ground

Seb Atkinson says Gloucester will look to take inspiration from Bristol’s 36-26 win at The Rec earlier in the season as they attempt to overturn recent derby history.

Bath have outclassed most teams in their surge to the top of the table but back in October they were thoroughly outplayed in the first half by the fast-paced Bears, who stormed into a 26-7 half-time lead.

And Atkinson, delighted to be back in competitive action after an extended period of time off, reckons that performance, with a cherry twis...