Blamire treble sets up Bath showdown

■By LUKE JARMYN

Newcastle Falcons ...... 22pts

Tries: Blamire 9, 52, 63 Conversions: Connon 53, 64 Penalty: Connon 14

Gloucester ........................ 17pts

Tries: Hillman-Cooper 46, Ward 67 Conversions: Atkinson 47, 68 Penalty: Atkinson 56

NEWCASTLE’S departing talisman Jamie Blamire scored a hat-trick as Falcons secured a home semi-final against league leaders Bath on Friday night.

A dominant forward pack and an imperious first 40 minutes, in which h they stopped Gloucester from scoring, proved decisive as Falcons produced a much more complete performance tha...