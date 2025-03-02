Quins fall short as Bath turn on power

■By ROGER PANTING
Bath .................................... 39pts
Tries: de Glanville 19, Carr-Smith 38, Dunn 45, Green 52, Coetzee 65, Hennessey 72
Conversions: O’Donoghue 19, 38, 52
Penalty: O’Donoghue 62
Harlequins ....................... 28pts
Tries: Green 1, Joseph 9, Waghorn 14, Isgro 21 Conversions: J Evans 1, 9, 14, 21
BATH’S bomb squad arrived in the nick of time to haul them out of the mire and secure a semi-final trip to Newcastle on Friday.
In the first 20 minutes, Bath were blown apart by the potency of Quins’ back-division with...
