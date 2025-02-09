Phil Dowson: Don’t push Premiership salary cap too hard

By Paul Rees

Phil Dowson has joined Gloucester owner Martin St Quinton in questioning the Premiership salary cap increasing at a time when clubs are still grappling with debt.

The cap rose from £5m to £6.4m this season, although various add ons can make it far higher, and St Quinton believes the level should be set by an independent body, which links it to income, rather than the clubs themselves.

“The salary cap is there for two reasons: to make the league really competitive, not a monopoly, and to help with sustainability in the game after London Irish, Wasps, Worcester and Jersey went bu...