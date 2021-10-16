Preview: McNally relishing re-branded Rec style

PREVIEW...

Bath v Saracens

Today. Kick-off 3pm, The Rec

FIT-AGAIN lock Josh McNally has welcomed the transformation in Bath’s style as they bid to play their way off the bottom of the table.

Today they have Danny Cipriani at fly-half, making his home debut for the club. Cipriani featured on the opening day of the season but was forced off with a head knock and has since had to go through the return to play concussion protocols.

After last weekend’s bye round, McNally is confident they can build on their try tally for the season of a modest five from three games.

Against Bristol a fortni...