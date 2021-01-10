Frustrated Stuart Hooper laments costly individual errors

DESPITE scoring 50 points, Wasps head coach Lee Blackett believed his side weren’t at their best.
He said: “It’s a very cold night and I expected a score of around 10-8 but both teams were very tired after gruelling fixtures last weekend.
“We weren’t good at the breakdown, our kick and chase was very average and we gave away too many kickable penalties.
“Bath attacked really well but the big difference in the end was our ability to be clinical, that was the deciding factor.”
Star man Paolo Odogwu continued his impressive start to the season and Blackett added: “We’ve changed Paolo’s from win...
