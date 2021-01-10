Exeter 7-20 Bristol: Randall masterclass helps Bears go top

HARRY RANDALL, the smallest player in the Premiership, guided Bristol to a massive victory and top spot with a giant performance that must surely start to force Eddie Jones’ hand as he considers his Six Nations squad.
Randall, English born and one of the most capped England U20 players in age group history, has a dual qualification from his schooldays with Llandovery so England really need to step in.
They are letting too many potential stars slip through the net and England U20s are getting fed up acting as a development team for others.
The diminutive scrumhalf was everywhere at Sandy Park...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login