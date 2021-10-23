Students rally to down lowly Camborne

South West Premier

FOLLOWING a week off, the South West Premier made a stunning return with top facing bottom in the main event.Having won six from six – recording a bonuspoint in each game – Exeter University put a resolute Camborne to the sword with a 70-24 bonuspoint win. James Botterill scored four of the hosts ten tries with Alec Lloyd Seed, Jake Murray, CamBullard, Ed Thomas and Jack Hamilton also crossing. The visitors never gave up and scored three tries with Ben Priddey scoring two and Tommy- Lee Southworth touching down one. Dan Rutter scored their other ni...