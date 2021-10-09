Fish shows his quality to deny Pontypridd

Cardiff......................29

Pontypridd.............. 15

CARDIFF claimed victory over regional rivals Pontypridd on Friday night, but the margin wasn’t as big as expected given the strength of the Blue and Blacks side.

Home head coach Steve Law fielded a capital team packed full of fulltime talent and backs Dan Fish, Aled Summerhill (two) and Harri Millard all scored in a bonus-point Cardiff win. But Pontypridd’s youngsters deserve great credit.

Cardiff led 17-3 at the break. Wing Summerhill had an early run, but promising Pontypridd fly- -half Ben Burnell kicked the visitors into the...