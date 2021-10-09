Edwards keeps Aberavon flying high

Premiership CupBy ALEX BYWATER

Carmarthen Q........... 3 Aberavon.................26ABERAVON maintained their 100 per cent Premiership Cup record with a comfortable win at Carmarthen Quins.Josh Batcup opened the scoring for the hosts with a straightforward penalty, but Aberavon hit back when Iwan Temblett touched down under the posts. Dan Edwards added the extras.The Aberavon pack were in total control, with Quins unable to cope with their power in the set-piece. And the visitors extended theirl ead with a penalty try thanks to their scrum demolishing Carmarthen’s forwards ...