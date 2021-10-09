Ravens soar after old-boy Jones turns it on

Premiership CupBy HUW S THOMAS

Llandovery............. 19 Bridgend..................25BRIDGEND overturned a 14-point half-time deficit to record a stunning win at in-form Llandovery.The Ravens put in their best ever performance at Church Bank, scoring an astonishing 20 points in ten minutes to run out deserved winners.Dafydd Hughes opened the scoring with a try from short range for the Drovers, with James Garland converting.A Garland break kept up the pressure and wing Callum Williams was all but over before a quicktap penalty by the fly- -half sent centre Rhodri Jones through, Ga...